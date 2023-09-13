Bus Strike: Unite Says Election “Will Not Hold Back Dispute”

Written by YGTV Team on 13 September 2023 .

Unite the union has said that despite an election being called members “continue to pursue a fair settlement with HMGOG.”

A statement continued: “Unite had been offered a meeting on Tuesday 12th September 4pm to discuss pay, terms and conditions. In light of yesterday’s announcement GBCL members feel this offer was clearly disingenuous. Due to HMGOG previously delaying matters members continued strike action as they were left with no other option whilst HMGOG chose to not negotiate.

“Furthermore, the smear tactics that have been used in previous HMGOG press releases have added fuel to the fire instead of engaging in constructive solutions. Regardless, of the upcoming election and its result Unite will continue to pursue a fair deal for its members and will hold whoever is in power accountable.”