MS Renaissance Inaugural Cruise Call In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 14 September 2023 .

The MS Renaissance had its inaugural cruise call at the port of Gibraltar on Saturday 9th September.

The vessel carrying 436 passengers arrived in Gibraltar at 13:30hrs from its previous port of call in Casablanca, Morrocco and departed later that evening at 21.00hrs to its next port of call in Melilla.

The traditional exchange of plaques ceremony between the ship’s captain, Franck Manicacci and the Hon Vijay Daryanani took place on board the MS Renaissance.