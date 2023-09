GGCA At TUC Congress 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 14 September 2023 .

The GGCA President and Treasurer, Wendy Cumming and Annabelle Desoiza, were in attendance at the Trade Union Congress 2023 in Liverpool.

The GGCA was invited by the General Federation of Trade Unions, and attendance at the events organized by the TUC has been an important opportunity for the GGCA to network and learn about the many issues facing the trade union movement at this time.