Entry Now Open For Miss Gibraltar Pageant 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 15 September 2023 .

No1 Models is inviting young women to sign up to the 2024 Miss Gibraltar Pageant. The Pageant will be held February 2024.

A statement from No1 Models follows below:

Contestants must be aged between 17 (as at February 2024) and not more than 26 years old (as at 31 December 2024). The winner of the Pageant will represent Gibraltar at the Miss World Pageant, later in the year. 1st & 2nd princess will be given the opportunity to represent Gibraltar at the Miss Grand International and Miss Supranational Pageants.

No1 Models are encouraging young women to use this as a platform to express and challenge themselves and not miss out on a positive and rewarding experience. It will also provide entrants with an opportunity to be involved in a unique production with a great team of experienced and talented professionals.

Entry forms are available from No1 Models at 40A Engineers Lane. For further information please contact No1 Models on telephone +350 54028980 or e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Recruitment will commence as from Friday 15th September.

Closing date for entries is on Friday 29th September 2023.