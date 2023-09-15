GFSB ‘Town Hall Meeting’ - Calling Commercial Landlords and Tenants

Has the time come for sweeping reforms to the existing law?

The GFSB are organising two Town Hall style meeting events that will be held in the GFSB conference room 122 Irish Town offering the chance for commercial landlords and tenants to have their say and discuss the current laws that bind them.

The meetings are on Tuesday the 26th of September (tenant focused meeting), Tuesday 3rd October (landlord-focused meeting) at 7:30 pm.

Members of the GFSB have raised the issue that the existing laws were created some time ago and inevitably in today’s world and current climate these are now dated, unfit for purpose and even bias.

The GFSB feels it is important everyone has ample opportunity to have their say and the GFSB wish to encourage both members and future members, landlords and tenants to attend and get involved with shaping these policies.

“Organise your concerns and speak with a collect voice.”

To register please contact the GFSB 200 47722 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.