Clean Up The World 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 18 September 2023 .

This year's Clean up the World event will take place Saturday 23rd September.

A statement from the ESG follows below:

The ESG is pleased to confirm strong support once again from the Gibraltar community for the global Clean up the World Event taking place Saturday 23rd September.

Millions of volunteers in 100s of countries will be taking action in their neighbourhoods to help their environment. With the long established theme ‘Our Place, Our Planet, Our Responsibility’, this campaign provides an opportunity to give something back to the natural environment we so enjoy while exercising civic pride and respect for our surroundings. It also places a spotlight on ongoing problems regarding littering and fly tipping.

Over 25 teams, including several schools, will be equipped and ready to go Saturday morning, tackling multiple sites throughout Gibraltar ranging from green areas, coastal, open and underwater as well as urban sites. These partnerships have become well established over time and are deeply appreciated. The campaign also sees essential support from agencies and specialists so that difficult to access areas are included. Special mention must be given to the Department of the Environment and Britannia for their assistance with logistics involved at some sites.

With the summer dominated somewhat with oil related pollution from the shipping world we now turn our sights to homegrown waste which continues to pervade and mar our beautiful Gibraltar.

The Clean up Campaign will stimulate discussion and highlight issues among those who take part and reach the wider community via the media. Among key aims are:

Greater visibility of fines and enforcement of dumping and littering rules to act as a real deterrent

Increased and improved facilities and more signage to be displayed to promote pride in our environment (info for residents/ rubble tipping/ rubbish in hotspots)

Stricter monitoring of shared public spaces used by businesses and the community often leading to dangerous conditions and eyesores



While teams can no longer apply, fit and active people are welcome to get in touch to be added to existing teams before Wednesday the 20th.