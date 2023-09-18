Autumn Classical Concert 2023

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), in conjunction with the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society have announced the details for this year’s autumn classical concert.

A statement from GCS follows below:

The concert will be held on Wednesday 4th October 2023 at St Michael’s Cave at 8pm and will feature The European Sinfonietta conducted by Maestro Karel Mark Chichon.

Tickets priced at £22 are available via www.buytickets.gi. A limited number of tickets priced at £10 for senior citizens and students will be available to purchase from the John Mackintosh Hall Reception at 308 Main Street. Ticket holders can make use of a return shuttle bus service, departing from Market Place and Grand Parade (adjacent to the Cable Car) as from 6.30pm.





