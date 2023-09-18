Unite Releases Cost Of Living Campaign Ballot Results

Written by YGTV Team on 18 September 2023 .

Unite the Union have announced the results of the ballot held between the 4th and the 15th of September, in respect of the offer made by HM Government regarding the Cost of Living Campaign.

Below follows a statement from Unite the Union:

Voter turnout – 66.27%

Yes – 69.27%

No – 29.72%

Abstained – 0.13%

Void – 0.51%

Our members have now decided and have voiced their choice on the offer tabled. Unite the Union will now be communicating this decision to the Government.

Unite the Union would also like to thank all those involved in the ballot, particularly the balloting teams who have worked tirelessly in the months leading up to the balloting period, and then visiting members at their workplaces to collect their votes.

This campaign and the result it has yielded would not have been possible had it not been for the tremendous work and effort of our Regional Officer Mrs. Gillian Birkett who spearheaded this campaign from the onset.