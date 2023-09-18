‘Borders And Boundaries’ Publication - Last Call For Submissions

Written by YGTV Team on 18 September 2023 .

Patuka Press is issuing a final call for submissions for its next publication on the theme of ‘Borders and Boundaries’.

A statement from Patuka Press follows below:

The deadline for submissions is 15th October, 2023. Submissions must be no longer than 2,500 words. They can be in English, Spanish or Llanito. Fiction and creative non-fiction submissions will be accepted and, for the first time, the Press is also accepting poems. Submissions must be in Times New Roman, with font size 12 points and double spaced. Please send as either pdf. or Word document to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The aim of Patuka Press is to publish and promote Gibraltarian writing, to record literary responses to everyday Gibraltarian experience and to help preserve Llanito. Its publications aim to boost and develop Gibraltarian literature. The pamphlet will be released before Christmas.