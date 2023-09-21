Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy Offers Support To Cancer Relief Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 21 September 2023 .

The Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy says it shall be supporting Cancer Relief Gibraltar and the families it supports this academic year.

A statement from the Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy follows below:

To mark its 3rd year since inception, instead of holding any event to celebrate, The Academy will be donating and offering the following:

One place on each Academy course for any child who is directly or indirectly supported by the centre. Our BTec students will be organising and running an esports tournament before the Christmas holidays with all proceeds going to the cancer relief center.

Stewart Harrison, Founding Director of the GDSA ‘The Academy is proud to be able to support Cancer Relief Gibraltar and the families that depend on it so much. Obviously, funding is vital to any charity and we look forward to having our students lead on this and be able to give something back via the tournament they will be organising.

However, there is a lot more we can do which is why we are offering free places on all our courses. Cancer has a wide effect on not just the sufferer but on their families too. By offering free places to children who may miss out on the learning experience we offer, we ensure they get the same opportunities as anyone else. Getting a place for their child on a coding course or esports coaching session won’t be at the forefront of priorities for a parent who is undergoing chemotherapy. But that doesn’t mean their child doesn’t want to join us, so we are ensuring this can happen during very difficult times for cancer patients and for their families.’

From Cancer Relief "Cancer Relief wants to thank Stewart and Gibraltar Skills Digital Academy for offering this opportunity to us and the families of the children involved. We are very grateful to benefit from this exciting initiative which helps develop the children's skills and knowledge in the digital skills area and provide them with some respite from everything else that may be going on in their daily life".