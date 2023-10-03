Over £8,600 Raised By Catholic Diocese

Following an Appeal by Bishop Zammit for donations towards the earthquake relief efforts in Marrakesh (Morocco) and the flood relief efforts in Derna (Libya), the Catholic Diocese of Gibraltar is glad to announce that £ 8,653.23 were raised at the recent Sunday ‘special collections’ held in all our churches and chapels.

The donations collected have been shared equally and sent to Morocco and Libya respectively, through Caritas Internationalis. This Pontifical organisation aims to assist the Holy Father, Pope Francis, and his brother bishops throughout the world, in their ministry of charity to our brothers and sisters in need, irrespective of faith or none.

Bishop Zammit sincerely thanks everyone who has donated so generously and so promptly in response to the fatal disasters suffered by thousands in both Morocco and Libya.