Two Young People Selected to Represent Gibraltar at UKOTA Youth Summit

Written by YGTV Team on 10 October 2023 .

The Government has announced the winners of the UK Overseas Territories Youth Summit essay competition held last month.

Ms Anna Grech and Mr Karim Acolina will be representing Gibraltar for the first time at this year’s Youth Summit which will be held in London later this year.

The purpose of the Youth Summit is to promote dialogue across the Overseas Territories and empower young people by encouraging them to take part in high level debates. The summit is being supported by the Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle.

The winners of the essay competition were selected by former Head teacher Mr Albert Danino.

The Caretaker Deputy Chief Minister, Joseph Garcia, said: “I am delighted than Anna and Karim will be representing Gibraltar at this year UK Overseas Territories Youth Summit. I am sure they will be great ambassadors for Gibraltar and I would like to thank Mr Albert Danino for agreeing to judge the competition and select its winners”