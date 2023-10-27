Minister Bruzon Meets Office Of Civil Contingencies Staff

Written by YGTV Team on 27 October 2023 .

The Minister for Civil Contingencies, Leslie Bruzon, met with the Civil Contingencies Coordinator, Ivor Lopez, and his team at the Strategic Coordination Centre at No.6 Convent Place.

A statement from the Government follows below:

At the meeting Minister Bruzon thanked the team for their hard work in this crucially important area and looked forward to working closely with them going forward.

Minister Bruzon said: “I am very grateful to Ivor and his team for meeting with me and briefing me on the work undertaken by their office. People often don’t appreciate the amount of work that goes into planning the many civil contingencies exercises that takes place throughout the year and indeed, the hard work and effort that goes into dealing with an emergency such as COVID-19. I look forward to working closely with the team in coming weeks.”





