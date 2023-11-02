Gibraltar Christmas 2023 Stamps

Written by YGTV Team on 02 November 2023 .

The Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau have announced the release of a set of Christmas stamps.

A statement from the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau follows below:

This stunning stamp collection not only exemplifies the postage values essential for Gibraltar's postal operations during the festive season but also features six timeless and vivid Christmas themed illustrations. Designed by local graphic artist, Mr Stephen Perera, the stamps showcase iconic symbols of the holiday season, including Santa Claus and his iconic reindeer and gifts, an expectant robin, a majestic Christmas tree and a charming snowman.

Collectors and Christmas enthusiasts can obtain these stamps from the Philatelic Shop at 104 Main Street or online at www.gibraltar-stamps.com. To add a touch of festive cheer to your Christmas mail, parcels, and postcards, these stamps are readily available at the Royal Gibraltar Post Office counters and can also be purchased online at www.post.gi





