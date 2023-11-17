Chief Minister Congratulates Pedro Sanchez

Written by YGTV Team on 17 November 2023 .

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has written to Pedro Sanchez to congratulate him on his successful re election as Prime Minister of Spain.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Chief Minister re-iterated Gibraltar's commitment to ensure a future of shared prosperity for Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar, and expressed his confidence that a safe and secure treaty can be achieved soon.

