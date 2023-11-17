Convent Christmas Fair On Thursday 30th November

Written by YGTV Team on 17 November 2023 .

On Thursday 30th November, from 12:00 to 18:30 The Convent will once again host its Christmas Fair. This annual event held in the historical setting of The Convent raises money for locally registered Charities.

This year, it has been decided to support the Gibraltar Society for the Visually Impaired, Society of St Vincent de Paul, and St Theresa’s Kitchen.

The doors open at 12.00 noon, and once inside you will find over 30 seasonal stalls, many run by local Charities as a part of their own fund-raising effort, offering an array of crafts, gifts, Christmas cards and decorations.

There will be a café offering tea, coffee, cake, and savoury snacks. Santa will also be in his Grotto from 14:00 offering gifts for the children.

Children from St Anne’s School will be singing Christmas carols after 1730 in the cloister. Mulled wine and mince pies will be provided by the Red Cross Committee for you to enjoy whilst you listen to the singing.

The Fair will host two great raffles. The first, a Honda 125cc motorcycle kindly donated once again by Bassadone Motors. Tickets will cost £2 each. The second will be for some wonderful hampers.

There is something for everyone, so come along and join us and get into the Christmas Spirit whilst supporting local Charities.

Entrance is just £2 for adults and children 12 years and under will get in free.