Ministry of Equality Organises Awareness Event for International Men’s Day

Written by YGTV Team on 17 November 2023 .

The Ministry of Equality has organised a well-being and mental health awareness-raising event as part of its work to mark International Men’s Day. This event will take place on Monday 20 November at the Piazza as from 10am.

The Ministry of Equality, together with the Ministry of Public Health and the GHA’s Mental Health Services will be joined by a number of local charities and NGOs. The main aims of this outreach event are to showcase the range of services available, and to provide an opportunity to address questions by the public. Promotional and reading materials relevant to mental health and well- being will also be available on the day.

Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, said: “I am very pleased to announce a second initiative as part of our work to mark International Men’s Day. Our focus this year is on improving men’s well-being and mental health and awareness-raising is a key part of that endeavour. I am delighted that we will be joined by so many charities and NGOs on Monday, and I am very grateful for their support. I would like to encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about mental health issues and well-being as these issues affect us all.”