Unite's Equalities Committee To Support International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women
Unite's Equalities Committee will be supporting this year's International Day for the elimination of violence against women by raising awareness in our workplace.
A statement from Unite follows below:
Unite believes that employers must help to break the silence around domestic violence and abuse and fulfil their duty of care by supporting staff on this important issue.
Unite asks employers to see this as a workplace issue and pledge to:
- Have zero tolerance approach towards violence and abuse
- Raise awareness of domestic violence and abuse within the workplace
- Create a supportive environment for employees experiencing domestic violence and abuse and provide them with access to help.
- Provie free access to specialist support for employees who request it
- Make workplace adjustments to support employees
- Treat all cases with strict confidence
- Ensure employees' safety at work including getting to and from work
- Introduce Unite’s model policy for employers on dealing with domestic violence and constantly reviewing what support can be given to staff
Unite believes that employers should take strong action against domestic violence and abuse through raising awareness, education and support.