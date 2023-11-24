Unite's Equalities Committee To Support International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women

Written by YGTV Team on 24 November 2023 .

Unite's Equalities Committee will be supporting this year's International Day for the elimination of violence against women by raising awareness in our workplace.

A statement from Unite follows below:

Unite believes that employers must help to break the silence around domestic violence and abuse and fulfil their duty of care by supporting staff on this important issue.

Unite asks employers to see this as a workplace issue and pledge to:

Have zero tolerance approach towards violence and abuse

Raise awareness of domestic violence and abuse within the workplace

Create a supportive environment for employees experiencing domestic violence and abuse and provide them with access to help.

Provie free access to specialist support for employees who request it

Make workplace adjustments to support employees

Treat all cases with strict confidence

Ensure employees' safety at work including getting to and from work

Introduce Unite’s model policy for employers on dealing with domestic violence and constantly reviewing what support can be given to staff

Unite believes that employers should take strong action against domestic violence and abuse through raising awareness, education and support.





