Oil Spill Exercise At Gibraltar Naval Base

Written by YGTV Team on 27 November 2023 .

On the afternoon of 23rd November, King’s Harbour Master staff and 2 members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment along with Mitie team conducted an oil spill exercise in Admiralty Waters.

A statement from the MOD follows below:

The vessel Med Star, on the South Mole, was used to conduct the exercise with 250 metres of the newly procured floating boom used to completely surround the vessel. For the exercise purposes she had ruptured a hose whilst taking fuel.

Once this was in place extraction equipment simulated the removal of oil from the surface. As well as setting the equipment to work for the first time under the guidance of the Briggs Marine instructors, all attendees gained the MCA level 2 certificate as the exercise was incorporated in the two-day course which also included a theory element.

Even with strong wind conditions this exercise demonstrated that the new equipment would help to protect the Naval base waters. Exercises are conducted to ensure staff are familiar with the operation and deployment of the equipment and to ensure the port is compliant with marine safety codes.



