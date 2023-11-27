  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Community Matters: Constituency MP Email Addresses

Written by YGTV Team on .

The Government of Gibraltar introduced a new initiative following the general election to have constituency MPs. This initiative assigns geographical areas in Gibraltar or a specific sector of society to individual Ministers. 

A statement from the Government follows below:

Each Minister has the responsibility to reach out to the public within their assigned constituency to listen to their concerns and understand issues affecting them. 

Ministers will visit their constituencies on an ad-hoc basis, after announcing their visits beforehand. This will provide residents within those areas to attend these visits if they wish to meet with their constituency MP. 

Alternatively, you can also arrange a meeting with your constituency MP using the email as follows: 

 

Glacis Estate, Laguna Estate, Ocean Village & Bayside 

Constituency MP – Nigel Feetham 

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 

 

Varyl Begg, Sir William Jackson Grove and Mid-Harbour Estates 

Constituency MP – Christian Santos 

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 

 

Eastside & Catalan Bay 

Constituency MP – Leslie Bruzon 

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 

 

Moorish Castle, Calpe & Upper Town 

Constituency MP – Fabian Picardo 

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

Westside Area 

Constituency MP – Gemma Arias-Vasquez 

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 

 

Lower Town 

Constituency MP – Joseph Garcia 

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 

 

Alameda Estate & South District 

Constituency MP – John Cortes 

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 

 

Bayview, Cumberland, Nelson’s View, Rosia Dale & Europa Point

Constituency MP – Pat Orfila 

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 

 

Senior Citizens 

Constituency MP – Joe Bossano 

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

