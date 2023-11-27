Community Matters: Constituency MP Email Addresses
The Government of Gibraltar introduced a new initiative following the general election to have constituency MPs. This initiative assigns geographical areas in Gibraltar or a specific sector of society to individual Ministers.
A statement from the Government follows below:
Each Minister has the responsibility to reach out to the public within their assigned constituency to listen to their concerns and understand issues affecting them.
Ministers will visit their constituencies on an ad-hoc basis, after announcing their visits beforehand. This will provide residents within those areas to attend these visits if they wish to meet with their constituency MP.
Alternatively, you can also arrange a meeting with your constituency MP using the email as follows:
Glacis Estate, Laguna Estate, Ocean Village & Bayside
Constituency MP – Nigel Feetham
Varyl Begg, Sir William Jackson Grove and Mid-Harbour Estates
Constituency MP – Christian Santos
Eastside & Catalan Bay
Constituency MP – Leslie Bruzon
Moorish Castle, Calpe & Upper Town
Constituency MP – Fabian Picardo
Westside Area
Constituency MP – Gemma Arias-Vasquez
Lower Town
Constituency MP – Joseph Garcia
Alameda Estate & South District
Constituency MP – John Cortes
Bayview, Cumberland, Nelson’s View, Rosia Dale & Europa Point
Constituency MP – Pat Orfila
Senior Citizens
Constituency MP – Joe Bossano
