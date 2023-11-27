Womens Insurance Network Xmas Gala

The Women’s Insurance Network recently held their first Xmas Gala at the Mons Calpe Suite.

A statement from the Women’s Insurance Network (WIN) follows below:

The Network was founded earlier this year on International Women’s Day and inaugurated in May with the support from the Association of British Insurers, who have become WINs greatest advocates.

Since WIN’s inauguration the network has been very active and has held various seminars both aimed at elevating women at the workplace in the local industry, through Networking Forums, including a Start Up Grind panel breaking barriers & a networking clinic held in Hassans. Other events aimed at raising awareness for causes such as Breast Cancer were also held during October earlier this year.

The network is also in the process of launching its own targeted Mentoring Scheme ran by experienced and established individuals working within the sector, WIN hope to announce the launch of this invaluable scheme in the New Year alongside further career clinics already in the pipeline.

Over 60 women attended the sponsored event, with representatives from the Finance centre and the Hon. Minister for Equality Christian Santos in attendance.

The network would like to thank the event sponsors Kroll, Chubb, Intrepid Tech Ventures, Robus, Hassans, Redsands & Ibex for their generous support, as without their contributions and participations the initiative & the gala would not be the success it was.

WIN also held a raffle in aid of Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar at the event, and raised over £600 for the charity.

It is no doubt that the work of the group has been very much welcomed by The Gibraltar Finance Centre and the Gibraltar Insurance Association who have demonstrated a willingness to work collectively.

WIN will continue to engage with their key stakeholders to drive positive change, provide a holistic and collaborate approach to strengthening diversity and inclusivity in our local industry.