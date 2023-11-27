GibTalks 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 27 November 2023 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), working alongside Julian Felice, will be holding the annual conference event on Saturday 3rd February 2024 at the John Mackintosh Hall.

Based on the successful TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) series of talks (www.ted.com), GibTalks will see a range of local speakers deliver fifteen-minute talks on a broad spectrum of subjects with the aim of focusing on the anecdotal, the personal and the light-hearted as opposed to heavy-going academics and agendas. The speakers will represent a cross-section of the community and will help to make up a rich and varied programme.

In addition, there will be four Vox Pop talks of ten minutes duration in which speakers will be able to speak about any topics they wish (within particular guidelines), all in keeping with the event’s aim to promote debate and discussion among the local community. These will complement the regular fifteen-minute slots for invited speakers, the short-list for which has already been finalised.

For any queries, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or contact GCS’ Events Department via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on Tel. 20067236.