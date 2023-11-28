Convent Statement on Open letter to The Governor About The RGP

Written by YGTV Team on 28 November 2023 .

The Convent has released the following statement this evening about the letter sent to the Governor last week about the RGP:

“On 24th November 2023 His Excellency the Governor received an unsigned and unaddressed letter purporting to be from “Whistle blowers of the Royal Gibraltar Police supported by the Former Chairman and Secretary of the Gibraltar Police Federation”.

“That letter, released into the public domain by the authors, called on The Governor to establish an independent inquiry / criminal investigation into various matters regarding the Royal Gibraltar Police.

“The evidential threshold for the Governor to take any action, constitutionally or otherwise, is especially high. While continuing to give proper consideration to the matters raised, the nature of the allegations made in the letter make it inappropriate for him to make any further public comment at this time.”