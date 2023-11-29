Childline Recruiting Listeners For New Helpline Counselling Model

Written by YGTV Team on 29 November 2023 .

In response to a rising demand for mental health support among children and young people, Childline Gibraltar has enhanced its counselling model to better address diverse and complex needs on its Helpline.

A statement from Childline Gibraltar follows below:

Childline’s Helpline service can now more effectively provide tailored support to individuals seeking help during challenging times.

CEO Caroline Carter expressed gratitude for the support from Kusuma Trust who have funded the training programme, to embed the enhanced counselling model, emphasizing the significant impact on the community, "This improvement has broadened the standard of service we offer to the people of Gibraltar. We are confident this model will make a substantial difference in every caller's life, irrespective of their circumstances."

The Enhanced Counselling Model not only enhances emotional support but also enables Listeners to better understand and address the diverse needs of every child who reaches out for help.

The new counselling model, developed by Childline UK, focuses on providing comprehensive emotional support, empathetic listening, and guidance to effect internal and external changes while ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the child when they contact the Helpline.

Earlier this year, a team of 28 Helpline Listeners completed specialized training tailored to Gibraltar's needs, enabling them to implement the model effectively.

Now, the charity is looking to recruit a new intake of Helpline Listener volunteers to start the training in January 2024. The training programme merges informative teaching sessions with interactive group sessions, alongside shadow shifts, to ensure that everyone has the practical tools to handle diverse situations effectively.

Participants from the previous training course have said, "The sessions were very good, and I particularly enjoyed the interactive group work." and that , "The new model integrates various counselling approaches, making it a comprehensive and valuable tool."

Childline Gibraltar is currently seeking new volunteers for the Helpline Listener position. Interested individuals are encouraged to email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by 4th December 2023 for more information on volunteering opportunities.