Minister Cortes Chairs Overseas Territories’ Environment Ministers’ Council

Written by YGTV Team on 29 November 2023 .

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Prof John Cortes last week chaired the latest meeting of Council of the Environment Ministers and equivalents of the UK Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies. These meetings, held twice a year, serve to maintain contact and exchange information and experience between the territories.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This week’s meeting included representatives from twelve of the territories, aswell as officials from the UK Department for Environment, Rood and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and researchers from the Zoological Society of London. Also participating were representatives of the UK Overseas Territories Conservation Form (UKOTCF), which provides the Secretariat for the Council, and of the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA).

The meeting included discussion on the upcoming Climate Change Summit, COP28. There were also presentations by different territories on the “30 by 30” initiative, a worldwide initiative for governments to designate 30%of Earth's land and sea area as protected areas by 2030. Therewere also presentations on research into the problem of plastics in the oceans, one which greatly affects all of the territories which are entirely, or almost entirely surrounded by sea. Gibraltar will be involved in all of these initiatives, either by participating in research or sharing experience.





