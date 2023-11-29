New Gibraltar Definitive Stamp Set Launched

Written by YGTV Team on 29 November 2023 .

The Government of Gibraltar, in partnership with the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau, have announced the launch of a new Definitive stamp set.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Gibraltar Definitive 2023 stamp set features an exquisite portrait of His Majesty King Charles III, skillfully crafted by local Gibraltarian artist, Mr Leslie Gaduzo. The design incorporates St. Edward’s Crown and retains the same elegant oval border as the 2014 Definitive stamps, which were the last Gibraltar definitives to showcase Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2023 Definitive stamps are available in a range of vibrant colours, allowing postal users to easily differentiate between various denominations. They are printed on high-quality self-adhesive paper, departing from the traditional gummed paper, which enhances their convenience for postal users. These stamps will gradually replace the existing definitives once stocks at the Royal Gibraltar Post Office are depleted.

The Minister for Postal Services, The Hon. Nigel Feetham, KC MP expressed his enthusiasm when speaking about the stamps and said:"I am thrilled to introduce the new series of Gibraltar definitive stamps, showcasing a portrait of His Majesty the King meticulously painted by the talented local artist, Mr Leslie Gaduzo. This stamp set not only celebrates our enduring connection to the monarchy but also highlights the exceptional artistic talent thriving within our community."

Members of the public can acquire these stamps from thePhilatelic Shop located at 104 Main Street or online at www.gibraltar-stamps.com





