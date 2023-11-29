Inaugural Youth Symposium Engages Young Voices In Policymaking

Written by YGTV Team on 29 November 2023 .

The first-ever Youth Symposium convened on Thursday 23rd November at the Charles Hunt room at the John Mackintosh Hall, where the Minister for Youth, Christian Santos, and the Gibraltar Youth Service engaged in a dynamic and insightful dialogue with young people from diverse backgrounds.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The symposium served as a platform for the Minister to connect directly with the Gibraltar’s youth, listening to their concerns, ideas, and aspirations.

The event was a lively exchange of thoughts and perspectives, with attendees representing various fields, including education, NGOs & youth groups. The symposium was designed as an inclusive forum, encouraging open discussions on pertinent issues affecting today's youth.

The symposium concluded on a high note, with a sense of optimism and shared responsibility between the Minister and the youth. As participants dispersed,there was a prevailing sentiment of empowerment and motivation to continue driving positive change in society.

The success ofthis inaugural Youth Symposium signals the beginning of a constructive and ongoing dialogue between the Minister for Youth and Gibraltar’s vibrant youth community, fostering an environment where their voices are not only heard but actively incorporated into policy-making processes.

In a statement,the Minister emphasised the significance of such gatherings, expressing enthusiasm for future collaborations and policy initiatives derived from these interactions. Minister Santos said:"The perspectives, opinions, and energy of our youth are instrumental. Today's symposium has reaffirmed my commitment to actively involve young voices in shaping policies that affect them directly. Our youth are not just the future and leaders of tomorrow; they are catalysts for change today."





