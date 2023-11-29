Net Zero Delivery Body Meeting

29 November 2023

The Minister for Environment, John Cortes, chaired a meeting of the Net Zero Delivery Body at No 6 Convent Place last week. The Board is comprised of representatives and stakeholders from across Government departments, agencies and authorities.

A statement form the Government follows below:

The Board reiterated the importance of the Government’s Net Zero commitments and acknowledged Gibraltar’s responsibility to be a leader on emissions reductions and green initiatives. The Minister for Environment emphasised that climate concerns and commitments should always be considered in the formulation and implementation of every Government programme and policy. The Board highlighted its core aim of encouraging and facilitating a cultural shift in behaviour across public services, the private sector and amongst individual citizens.

The Board noted the progress made so far on the implementation ofthe Active Transport Strategy, with the realisation of enhanced cycling infrastructure, whilst acknowledging the work still to be done, particularly in promoting the use of public transport as a convenient and viable alternative to private vehicles.

The Minister for Environment, the Hon John Cortes, said: ‘Whilst Gibraltar’s contributions may be small on a global scale, it is vitally important that we redouble our efforts to reduce emissions and meet our Net Zero targets for our own health, wellbeing and quality of life, as well as keeping up with regional and global norms and infrastructure. Action on climate has always been a priority for this Government, and our commitmentto Net Zero remains unwavering. Itis crucial,therefore,that theNet Zero DeliveryBody meets frequently and in-depth in order to maintain a strategic overview of the work of its subgroups and is able to review and reconsider individual projects or targets within the context of Gibraltar’s wider commitments.’





