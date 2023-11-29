Museum Christmas Seminar

Written by YGTV Team on 29 November 2023 .

This year’s Gibraltar National Museum Christmas Seminar will be held on Saturday 9th December, 2023, at the University of Gibraltar.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The seminar will be dedicated to Gibraltar’s Natural History and will feature a broad range of subjects which will be delivered by local speakers. This year, research students at the university have also been invited to present communications based on their PhD projects. The event commences at 10 am and is scheduled to continue throughout the day, concluding at approximately 6pm.

Programme:

1000 Geraldine Finlayson

Building a modern natural history museum

1100 Alex Menez

Mollusc World

1200 Leslie Linares

Floras Past, Flora Future

1230 Tyson Holmes

Life on the Edge: Researching avian aerial insectivores in Gibraltar

1300 Break

1400 Bethany Gadd

Swingwatch: An insight into Barbary macaque behaviour and interactions

1430 Darren Fa

Body Size Revisited: Ecological and Evolutionary Considerations

1530 Stewart Finlayson

Gibraltar and the Sixth Extinction

1630 Clive Finlayson

Macaronesia: travels in space and time

The event is free to all and members of the public are encouraged to attend the rich programme showcasing our special natural history and the research that is being undertaken. Free tickets may be obtained from the museum’s web site at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-christmas seminar-natural-history-of-gibraltar-tickets-765244997387





