Museum Christmas Seminar
This year’s Gibraltar National Museum Christmas Seminar will be held on Saturday 9th December, 2023, at the University of Gibraltar.
A statement from the Government follows below:
The seminar will be dedicated to Gibraltar’s Natural History and will feature a broad range of subjects which will be delivered by local speakers. This year, research students at the university have also been invited to present communications based on their PhD projects. The event commences at 10 am and is scheduled to continue throughout the day, concluding at approximately 6pm.
Programme:
1000 Geraldine Finlayson
Building a modern natural history museum
1100 Alex Menez
Mollusc World
1200 Leslie Linares
Floras Past, Flora Future
1230 Tyson Holmes
Life on the Edge: Researching avian aerial insectivores in Gibraltar
1300 Break
1400 Bethany Gadd
Swingwatch: An insight into Barbary macaque behaviour and interactions
1430 Darren Fa
Body Size Revisited: Ecological and Evolutionary Considerations
1530 Stewart Finlayson
Gibraltar and the Sixth Extinction
1630 Clive Finlayson
Macaronesia: travels in space and time
The event is free to all and members of the public are encouraged to attend the rich programme showcasing our special natural history and the research that is being undertaken. Free tickets may be obtained from the museum’s web site at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-christmas seminar-natural-history-of-gibraltar-tickets-765244997387