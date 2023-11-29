  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Museum Christmas Seminar

Written by YGTV Team on .

This year’s Gibraltar National Museum Christmas Seminar will be held on Saturday 9th December, 2023, at the University of Gibraltar.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The seminar will be dedicated to Gibraltar’s Natural History and will feature a broad range of subjects which will be delivered by local speakers. This year, research students at the university have also been invited to present communications based on their PhD projects. The event commences at 10 am and is scheduled to continue throughout the day, concluding at approximately 6pm. 

Programme: 

1000 Geraldine Finlayson 

Building a modern natural history museum 

1100 Alex Menez 

Mollusc World 

1200 Leslie Linares 

Floras Past, Flora Future 

1230 Tyson Holmes 

Life on the Edge: Researching avian aerial insectivores in Gibraltar 

1300 Break 

1400 Bethany Gadd 

Swingwatch: An insight into Barbary macaque behaviour and interactions 

1430 Darren Fa 

Body Size Revisited: Ecological and Evolutionary Considerations 

1530 Stewart Finlayson 

Gibraltar and the Sixth Extinction

1630 Clive Finlayson 

Macaronesia: travels in space and time 

The event is free to all and members of the public are encouraged to attend the rich programme showcasing our special natural history and the research that is being undertaken. Free tickets may be obtained from the museum’s web site at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-christmas seminar-natural-history-of-gibraltar-tickets-765244997387 



