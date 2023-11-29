Minister For Justice, Trade, And Industry Hosts Successful Visioning Workshop On Youth Engagement In Financial Sectors

29 November 2023

The Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry, Nigel Feetham KC, welcomed over 80 individuals to the Finance Centre boardroom at Europort for a visionary workshop on Monday 27th November.

A statement form the Government follows below:

The brainstorming session attracted a broad rangeof attendees thattogether sought to shape the future of youth engagement in the financial sectors (mainly financial services, online gaming and digital services).

The event was characterized by an open-door policy, emphasizing the Ministry's commitment to welcoming participants of all backgrounds, ages, and experiences. Attendees had the unique opportunity for one-on-one interaction with Minister Feetham, making it a truly engaging and collaborative session. Central to the discussion were in-depth explorations of the perception and expectations amongst young people of career prospects within the online gaming,financial services and digital service sectors. The young students confidently expressed their views that principally focused on awareness, communication, coordination and partnership.

The event was a resounding success, with attendees leaving stating that they felt inspired and motivated to contribute to the development ofthe financial sectors. TheMinistry for Justice, Trade, and Industry expresses its gratitude to all attendees for their valuable contributions and looks forward to continued collaboration in shaping a brighter future for the nation's youth.

Minister Feetham, a staunch advocate for youth development within the financial sectors, expressed his optimism for the future, stating: "This went beyond a simple listening exercise; this was the start of a movement. We spent 2 hours listening and engaging in positive and constructive discussion. There were new angles that I had not appreciated or considered previously, and it was invaluable to hear first-hand some ofthe inspiring stories behind individuals who haveworked their way up the ranks in these sectors. Some of these people entered the job market through apprenticeships and at times, without a university degree. It was inspiring to hear their journeys as they progressed and achieved the success that they enjoy today. That is a key message that the Connect Hub will be delivering over the coming months. I am really excited to see this initiative roll out alongside some of the other projects that we will also be launching through the Connect Hub."





