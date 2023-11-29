GSD Presses for Increased Transparency in Disability Benefit Application Process

The GSD have today raised what they describe as “significant concerns” over the current state of transparency in the Disability Benefit application process. The party says there is a “rising tide of dissatisfaction among the public” due to the “opaque nature” of this system.

The Shadow Minister for Care and Opportunity, Atrish Sanchez, has made a strong call to action, urging the government to disclose the eligibility criteria publicly to ensure that essential information is accessible to all benefit applicants. The party says that, despite the Chief Minister’s concerns about potential abuse of the disability benefit, as highlighted during a parliamentary question by Ms Sanchez, the GSD "firmly believes that transparency should not be compromised.”

Shadow Minister Atrish Sanchez said: “The current approach unjustly presumes a risk of abuse, thereby obstructing those in genuine need from accessing crucial information.”

She further stresses, “Publicising eligibility criteria not only educates the public about their entitlements but also acts as a preventative measure against unnecessary applications by clearly defining the criteria.”

The opposition is calling on the Government to reevaluate its stance and “embrace a more open, transparent, and informative approach for the benefit of all applicants.”

A statement continued: “Moreover, the GSD is advocating for the Government to provide more comprehensive feedback to rejected applicants. Currently, the practice of sending brief rejection letters without adequate explanation contributes to confusion and misunderstanding. The party is proposing a more empathetic and informative communication strategy, which could help reduce the number of appeals arising from insufficient information. Citing examples from other jurisdictions, the opposition notes that the publication of benefit criteria on government websites is a standard practice globally. The Shadow Minister for Care and Opportunity, therefore, vehemently urges the Government to align with these practices, fostering a more transparent, open, and accountable process.

“In summary, the GSD’s call for transparency in the Disability Benefit application process is not just about addressing public dissatisfaction. It is about ensuring that those truly in need can navigate the system with clarity and confidence. The party urges the Government to review and amend its policies, moving towards a system that is more accessible, transparent, and accountable to the people it serves.”