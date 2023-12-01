Patuka Press Release Second Anthology of Gibraltarian Writing: Borders and Boundaries

Written by YGTV Team on 01 December 2023 .

Patuka Press, a self-funded and independent publisher of Gibraltarian literature, has just released its second anthology of Gibraltarian writing in pamphlet form titled ‘Borders and Boundaries.'

The anthology features twenty-one pieces in English, Spanish and Llanito and covers topics such as frontier queues, border closures, smuggling, cross-border romances and other border-related issues.

It includes poems, stories, essays and memoirs by Humbert Hernandez, Rebecca Calderon, Giordano Durante, Jackie Anderson, Jonathan Pizarro, Gabriel Moreno, Jonathan Teuma, Mark Sanchez, Marisa Salazar, David Chevasco, Barbara Durante, Charles Durante, Dale Buttigieg, Sophie Macdonald, Julian Felice, David Alvarez, Michael Lombard, Stefano Blanca Sciacaluga, Davina Barbara, Liam John Ballester and Naomi Duarte.

The volume was edited by Giordano Durante, Mark Sanchez and Gabriel Moreno, with the introduction being written by Gabriel Moreno and the cover designed by the Gibraltarian artist Stefano Blanca Sciacaluga.

The anthology runs to 190 pages in paperback and can be purchased from Amazon in ebook and paperback form or locally as a paperback from BookGem and the Heritage Trust shop. Plans are already underway for a third issue.

A spokesperson said: “We’re very pleased to present our second issue on the theme of borders and boundaries. Some of the writers represented here will be familiar to readers of our first issue released during summer but we’re also happy to see some new names contributing memoirs, poems and plays. I think readers will be impressed by how local writers have responded to the prompt in original and linguistically experimental ways.”

For more information, follow Patuka Press on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PatukaGroup.