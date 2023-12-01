World AIDS Day 2023

The GHA is celebrating World AIDS Day with the aim of spreading awareness and informing the community of the support the GHA can provide for those living with AIDS.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

It is important to differentiate AIDS and HIV. HIV stands for Human Immunodeficiency Virus and refers to the weakening of the immune system by the virus, whilst AIDS stands for Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome and is the late-stage or advanced HIV, when a collection of illnesses and opportunistic infections occur due to the weakening of a person’s immunity.

World AIDS Day is a moment to reflect on the progress made in the fight against HIV/AIDS. Over the years, advancements in medical research, increased awareness and improved access to treatment have transformed the landscape of HIV/AIDS management. Thanks to antiretroviral treatment, also known as ART, it has been possible to manage and suppress the amount of virus in the blood to an undetectable level, which means that the levels of HIV are so low that the virus cannot be passed on. This is called undetectable viral load and it means the virus is untransmittable. The U=U (Undetectable and Untransmittable) message transforms the lives of persons living with HIV. They no longer have to live with the perception of being a vector of disease and the fear of passing it on to sexual partners or to their children.

However, despite this considerable progress, the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS endures as a major hurdle. World AIDS Day encourages open conversations, challenging misconceptions, and fostering a more supportive environment for those affected.

The World Health Organisation theme for this year is 'Let communities lead', with the aim to mark the pivotal impact communities have had in shaping the HIV response, as well as global health at large.

GHA Director General, Mr Kevin McGee, OBE, MSc, IPFA said: “We need to be aware of how this disease can spread and how we can stop it. The end of AIDS is possible and education is

fundamental to achieve this aspiration. At the GHA we have the Well Person Unit, which is part of the Sexual Health Service and is able to offer advice on prevention and measures that individuals should take to avoid contacting and transmitting HIV and other sexually transmitted infections. Please avail yourselves of this service, they are located within the Primary Care Centre and offer confidential and anonymous testing for HIV. For those wishing to book an appointment please do so by phoning 200 07842.”





