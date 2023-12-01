Chief Minister and Minister for Financial Services attend Bank of the Year Awards 2023 in London

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and the Minister for Financial Services, Nigel Feetham, attended an award ceremony hosted by prestigious financial services publications The Financial Times and The Banker, in London last night in support of Mr Tuan Tran, the founder of the TNG Global Foundation, which is established in Gibraltar, and sole shareholder of Trusted Novus Bank in Gibraltar.

Mr Tuan Tran received the award for the Best Bank in Vietnam in 2023 for Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB), of which the Gibraltar based TNG Global Foundation is a shareholder. Both the Chief Minister and Minister Feetham received the award with Mr Tuan Tran, at his invitation.

The Chief Minister and Minister Feetham returned to Gibraltar today. The taxpayer incurred no cost for the ministerial travel and accommodation involved.