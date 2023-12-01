Gibraltar Defence Police Federation Holds AGM And Elects New Chairman

Written by YGTV Team on 01 December 2023 .

The Gibraltar Defence Police Federation held an AGM and elections this week. The new Committee will serve for a four year term and comprises of Reggie Azopardi as Chairman, Michael Drakes as Vice Chairman, Adrian Sodi as Secretary, Tarik Chrayeh as Rank Representative, Stacey Rowbottom as Health and Safety Representative and Nick Smith as Treasurer. British Police officers are not permitted to become members of Trade Unions and Police Federations form the function of representing the interests of the Police officers they represent.

Reggie Azopardi stated “It’s an honour to be elected to lead the Gibraltar Defence Police Federation. I’m proud of what our members do everyday to help keep the Ministry of Defence safe in Gibraltar. Our members deserve the best representation and I hope my team and I can do our very best to represent their interests. I look forward to working with the GDP Senior Leadership Team and the MOD in the coming years to achieve this. I also want to thank the outgoing Committee members for their contributions over the last term.”