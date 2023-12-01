GSD Marks United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Written by YGTV Team on 01 December 2023 .

The GSD has sent the following statement to mark the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities:

“On Sunday the 3rd of December, the world will commemorate the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD). The Gibraltar Social Democrats (GSD) proudly stand in solidarity, advocating for a deeper understanding of disability issues and mobilizing support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

“This year’s IDPD carries the theme ‘United in Action to Rescue and Achieve the SDG’s for, with, and by Persons with Disabilities.’ The GSD recognises the challenges posed by the multiple crises affecting our world today and acknowledges that, unfortunately, the world’s most vulnerable, including persons with disabilities, bear the brunt of these crises. Historically marginalized, they often find themselves further behind during times of turmoil. Therefore, a united, global effort is needed to accelerate and intensify initiatives addressing sustainable development goals for, with and by persons with disabilities.

“Atrish Sanchez, Shadow Minister for Care and Opportunity, underscores the GSD’s unwavering commitment to advancing the rights of persons with disabilities and fostering greater understanding of crucial issues. The need to intensify efforts for meaningful progress is paramount, and the GSD stands firm in its commitment to the extension of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities to Gibraltar. Atrish Sanchez emphasizes that the Government and the people of Gibraltar will have the full support and cooperation of the GSD in this regard.

“Beyond addressing challenges, Atrish Sanchez emphasizes the importance of marking this day by celebrating the beauty of differences and different abilities. The key, she notes, lies in finding equitable solutions for every individual and providing the right support when needed. Although there is much work that yet needs to be done, Gibraltar is fortunate to have a community that increasingly fosters inclusion and appreciation of these differences. A multitude of wonderful and hardworking NGO’s and associations tirelessly work towards creating acceptance and awareness in this area and we express our gratitude them.

“As the GSD stands firm in its commitment to inclusivity and the advancement of the rights of persons with disabilities, Atrish Sanchez concludes by expressing optimism for a future where every individual, regardless of ability, is afforded the dignity, support, and opportunities they rightfully deserve.”