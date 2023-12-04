Christmas Saturdays In Town

Written by YGTV Team on 04 December 2023 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Business, will be organising a Christmas extravaganza in town on the 9th and 16th December 2023.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The activity on both days is to take advantage of the momentum created with the recent and most popular Christmas Wonderland events. Events and activities will include performances by local dance groups and choirs, orchestras, bands, fair attractions and the arts and crafts market.

The Minister for Culture, the Honourable Christian Santos GMD MP, said: ‘Following the resounding success of the Christmas Wonderland events, we have worked on two extra days to support our local businesses. I am very grateful to the thousands of people who supported and participated in Christmas Wonderland, and I am confident that these two extra days will support our local retailers and hospitality sectors by stimulating domestic economic activity.’

The Minister for Business, the Honourable Gemma Arias Vasquez MP, said: ‘We wish to create a great atmosphere in town to ensure that Main Street is bustling before the Christmas season. As we said we would do, we are looking to support local businesses.’





