Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP Assumes Trustee Role At Calpe House GA

Written by YGTV Team on 04 December 2023 .

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, has accepted the role of trustee at Calpe House GA, succeeding his father’s position on the Board.

A statement from Calpe House GA follows below:

The announcement was made during Sir Lindsay’s recent visit to Gibraltar, where he engaged in discussions with Calpe House’s Executive Chairman, Albert Poggio OBE GMH, Patron, Sir Joseph Bossano KCMG MP and Trustees, James Neish KC, Eddie Yome QPM CPM, Ms Deborah Huxley and Jose Julio Pisharello FCCA GMD.

Calpe House welcomes Sir Lindsay Hoyle as trustee, further solidifying the enduring Hoyle family connection with the charity. Sir Lindsay’s commitment to public service and philanthropy aligns seamlessly with Calpe House’s mission to offer a ‘Home away from Home’ for those in need.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, in accepting the trustee role, remarked, “It is a privilege to follow in my father’s footsteps and contribute to the vital work of Calpe House. The commitment of this charity to providing accommodation and a supportive environment in London for patients and their families is truly commendable, and I look forward to playing a part in its future endeavours”.

Albert Poggio, expressing his enthusiasm about Sir Lindsay’s involvement, stated, “We are honoured to have Sir Lindsay Hoyle join Calpe House as a trustee. His dedication to public service and his family’s longstanding connection with our charity will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of Calpe House”.





