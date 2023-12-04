Calpe Rowing Club 2023 Annual Dinner

Written by YGTV Team on 04 December 2023 .

The Calpe Rowing Club recently held its Annual Dinner.

A statement follows below:

It was reasonably well attended mainly by its young rowers, male and female - the future of the Club and His Excellency the Governor attended the dinner in his capacity as Patron of the Club. There were speeches by the Club’s President, Vice President, Captain and by the Patron.

In his speech the Captain praised the achievements of the crew of the First Yola Straits Crossing who celebrated their 50th anniversary last August and the positive impacted it had had on local rowing at the time. The crew was composed of bow Richard Labrador, No 2 Ernesto Sanguinetti, No 3 Abby Suissa, stroke Charlie Perez, and cox Francis Cosquieri. The Captain announced that the Committee was unanimously proposing to the membership that all five members of the crew be made Honorary Members of the Club.

The crew was represented at the dinner by Richard Labrador and Francis Cosquieri.