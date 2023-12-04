Minister Nigel Feetham Visits Companies House At Their Invitation

Written by YGTV Team on 04 December 2023 .

The Minister for Trade Justice and Industry, Nigel Feetham, undertook a visit to Companies House on Tuesday, November 28th, at their invitation.

A statement from the Government follows below:

During his visit, Minister Feetham was accorded a comprehensive tour of the various teams operating within Companies House. In a testament to his commitment to engaging with all staff, Minister Feetham greeted staff on a one-on-one basis. Minister Feetham also met with the senior management team and discussed the latest industry developments and key initiatives.

Minister Feetham's visittoCompanies House exemplifies the government's dedication to fostering meaningful partnerships and dialogue with key industry stakeholders, as well as its commitment to staying informed about industry developments.

The Minister commented: “Companies House has been an integral part of our financial sectors for the past 30 years. There are professionals working atCompaniesHousewho I would often deal with in my capacity as a financial services lawyer and their professionalism constantly shone through. In fact, the relationship goes back further, with some of the senior management team at Companies House having worked closely with my father during his time as Minister for Trade and Industry. It is incredibly rewarding for me to see that the exemplary service they provide to our community continues through to today. Their staff retention is equally impressive, with some staff having proudly worked there for decades. I look forward to working with Companies House during my time in office and encourage them to keep up their excellent service.”





