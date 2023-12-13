HMS Medway Arrives in Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 13 December 2023 .

HMS Medway has arrived in Gibraltar.

HMS Medway is the second of five Royal Navy River Class offshore patrol vessels, normally operating in support of British Overseas Territories in the Caribbean. She is the prepositioned ship to respond in case of a Humanitarian Disaster such as a hurricane or volcanic eruption.

She provides support to the UK’s Overseas Territories in the region, acting as a reassuring presence, providing support and humanitarian aid, and working side-by-side with regional law enforcement, helping to stop the flow of illegal drugs from South America to Europe and North America.

The ship has recently conducted operations in the South Atlantic and has sailed to Gibraltar via Brazil for a maintenance period, where she will be supported by the Gibraltar Dockyard.