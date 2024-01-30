Business Travel Association Anchors Flagship 2024 Conference In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 30 January 2024 .

The Business Travel Association (BTA), the authoritative voice of business travel, is announcing today that its annual Autumn Conference 2024 will be held in Gibraltar.

A statement from the Government and BTA follows below:

Taking place between September 29th and October 2nd 2024, the BTA’s Autumn Conference will be held in the famous Territory on the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula. The Conference brings together hundreds of industry stakeholders, C-suite executives and companies to foster collaboration across business sectors, to encourage wider support from the Government, and to discuss making tangible sustainability commitments. The Autumn Conference is a flagship event that aims to aid the business travel industry’s bounce back post pandemic.

Gibraltar has been chosen as an ideal place for the forthcoming conference because of its’ strategic location as a destination for business and its’ robust economic landscape. The jurisdiction's economic vitality is prominently anchored in the financial sector, underscoring Gibraltar's significance in the broader financial landscape. Gibraltar's status as an economic hub, coupled with its’ growing tourism industry, particularly for business travellers with excellent meeting and events facilities, makes it a great choice for the Autumn Conference. The rising profile of Gibraltar in the world of business, coupled with Gibraltar's resilience amidst Brexit-related shifts, have made it an increasingly compelling destination.

For the first time, the conference will offerthree nights stay, at no extra cost,to the delegates, giving attendees an additional day to explore Gibraltar and providing more valuable time to network informally and strengthen relationships across the industry. The conference will be held aboard the pioneering Sunborn Yacht Hotel. The Hotel is only 15 minutes walk from the Airport and 5 minutes

walk from the city centre. Flights for delegates will be provided from London Heathrow, Gatwick, and Manchester.

Clive Wratten, CEO of the BTA, says: “The Autumn Conference is our biggest event of the year, and I extend our great thanks to the Minister of Tourism in Gibraltar for his support in bringing our Conference to the Territory. I am delighted to offer BTA delegates a three night conference in this spectacular gateway location to facilitate networking, debate, education, thought provoking conference content and socialising.”

Christian Santos, the Tourism Minister of Gibraltar, says: "It is a privilege to host the BTA conference in Gibraltar. This is a great opportunity to welcome the UK Business Travel community to this historic city. Business travel isn't just about reaching destinations; it's about building relationships, developing opportunities, and showcasing the trends of innovation and commerce. Gibraltar stands tall as a stable and forward-thinking destination

hosting great companies, a testament to the power of a destination that nurtures growth and excellence with a passion that makes us proud ambassadors of travel and hospitality."

Registration for the Autumn Conference opens on February 5th 2024.





