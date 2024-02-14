New Organisation Set Up To Provide Support To Essential Service Workers

Written by YGTV Team on 14 February 2024 .

The Blue Light Association, a new non-profit organisation engineered to provide support and a voice to any essential service workers in Gibraltar, has been launched.

The group says it aims to promote “positive change and culture in organizations.”

A spokesperson said: “The Association has been set up as a result of the recent unfair treatment of whistle-blowers. The law provides specific legislation to protect and support disclosures so that issues can be rooted out and appropriately addressed, however it has been noted that despite these laws being in place in reality little or no protection is in effect, in fact, the recent events have meant that whistle-blowers have been subjected to severe and adverse treatment by the very organizations they are reporting.

"Our mission is to prevent adverse treatment of whistle-blowers and to provide its members with a confidential platform and support network whereby issues, and disclosures can be made safely, without fear of retaliation. "We are willing to build a working relationship with agencies so that anyissues can be raised and allow agencies to take decisive and meaningful action.” The Association says it is formed of individuals “that understand the need for total confidentiality and will be assisting voluntarily.”

The Association is being spearheaded by the former Chairman of the Gibraltar Police Federation, Maurice Morello.

A statement on whistleblowers continued: “We feel that it is important for Gibraltar to know and understand the courage and sacrifice of these individuals when making these public interest disclosures. Their brave actions will most certainly help shake institutions into making changes in policy and abolishing corrupt practices and we ask for your support.

“Whistleblowing in any part of the world is a huge decision and potentially life changing decision by the individual concerned. In a small place like Gibraltar, any controversial disclosure, is magnified ten-fold.

“As such, these brave individuals will require support and most importantly a voice. We shall do everything we can to provide its voice because whistleblowing is essential in society to keep us all safe.”

The association says that the targeting of whistle-blowers “sends out a clear message to those individuals who remain in the organisation and who may have evidence of serious misconduct and criminality and who may have been thinking of ‘blowing the whistle’”.

A spokesperson added that “there needs to be a radical shake-up of the whole policing structure and make the Royal Gibraltar Police accountable.” The Association claims that, at present, the RGP “acts as an unelected Government with no meaningful checks and balances.”

A spokesperson added: "It is clearly apparent that even though the Royal Gibraltar Police are supposedly answerable to HE Governor and the Gibraltar Police Authority neither provide any real check or balance. Allegations of serious misconduct and criminality against officers in the highest of echelons of the Royal Gibraltar Police are being investigated by a Senior Investigating Officer acting through his private company at huge costs to the Exchequer [seconded to the RGP] and reporting to HE and, most worryingly, the Commissioner himself.”

The association says the motives behind these investigations “are questionable and raises concerns regarding impartiality… we shall be seeking full transparency regarding this serious issue.” “It is imperative to have those individuals who lead organisations are made responsible and accountable for their actions or inactions so that future learnings can be made.” A statement ended: “The Association’s intention is to be a leading voice by promoting the manner in which disclosures can be safely made without fear of retaliation and whist promoting whistle – blower rights.

“The Association will provide guidance, assistance and emotional support to those individuals, working or having worked, in any of the essential services in Gibraltar, that require support when disclosing serious concerns regarding their organization. “The Association will ensure you have a voice, to rebut the half-truths and their truths which has been reported and get down to the real and uncomfortable truth, which some are trying to cover up at all costs.

“It must be noted that whilst the Association is highly critical of the way the RGP management have dealt with the issue surrounding the whistle-blowers, it has nothing but praise for the devoted rank and file who do an outstanding job carrying the brunt of the policing our country on their shoulders. We salute the huge majority of the Royal Gibraltar Police, and you should not feel alone. “You can contact us in the strictest of confidence via email on : This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

“In the next coming days, we shall be reaching out to various organizations who may wish to collaborate with us and indeed we shall be reaching out to the Royal Gibraltar Police seeking transparency and answers on various on-going matters."