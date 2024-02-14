Garrison Library Board Holds First Meeting Of 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 14 February 2024 .

The Minister for Heritage John Cortes this week chaired the first meeting for 2024 of the Board of Trustees of the Gibraltar Garrison Library.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The meeting was held in this historical library and covered a wide range of issues. These included discussion of the new facilities for digitising the collection, proposed works, and plans to further raise the profile of the Library and its use by the community.

The Minister commented:“The Gibraltar Garrison Library is one of the gems of Gibraltar’s Heritage and an important depository of books and documents. It is an asset which is tremendously respected internationally and whose potential as a growing centre of research excellence and a venue for activities is huge. The Board and management will work hard to maximise this, and I am sure we will be hearing a lot more about the Library and its work in the near future.”





