The Great Global Nurdle Hunt

In December 2023, millions of lentil-sized plastic pellets spilled into Galician waters from the charter vessel Toconao. The Nautilus Project has been conducting shoreline monitoring over the last few weeks and have found possible nurdles from the Galician incident.

A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:

Tackling worldwide nurdle pollution is underway for the last decade with volunteers and organisations taking part. Gathering all important evidence around the world is key.

Back in December 2023, millions of plastic pellets fell out of a shipment on the charter vessel Toconao into Galician waters .

Due to their size, these lentil-sized plastic pellets easily end up polluting waterways and are detrimental to our marine environment .

Nautilus have been monitoring the shoreline for the last few weeks.

Unfortunately our team found their presence along our Camp Bay shoreline today. It is possible that the nurdles found could be from the Galician incident.