RGP Recruitment Opens Today

Written by YGTV Team on 08 March 2024 .

Recruitment at the RGP is open from now until 7th April 2024 – with the next Training School scheduled to start in July 2024.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

In the Royal Gibraltar Police, no two days are the same, no two officers are the same and no two career paths are the same.

The job of a police officer is unique. It challenges you mentally and physically every day. It can be tough, but also incredibly rewarding.

Your job will be to protect the vulnerable, to support victims of crime and to build the trust of the community you serve.

We will train you with the skills you need and provide you with the support of our police family.

We are looking to recruit people who live and work by our Values and our Code of Ethics.

These people will have high standards of integrity, fairness and respect. They will also have a commitment to public service.

In this role, you will build lasting relationships with colleagues and the people with whom you come into contact every day.

In return for working by these standards, your salary will start at £32,330 with a ceiling for Constables of £50,763 per annum. Overtime can add to this.

To apply and for more information visit www.police.gi/information/careeropportunities





