Chief Minister Travels To Brussels For Further Meeting

Written by YGTV Team on 15 May 2024 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, will travel to Brussels from London to join the Foreign Secretary, David Cameron at a meeting with European Commission Executive Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič and Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares to discuss progress towards a UK-EU treaty on Gibraltar. This is the second meeting in this format.