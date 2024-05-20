Why Dyslexia? A Six Episode Dyslexia Podcast Series

Written by YGTV Team on 20 May 2024 .

Dyslexia Gibraltar is happy to announce it has partnered with ‘On the Sofa with Rouge’ to produce a 6-episode podcast series on dyslexia. Each episode will look at dyslexia from a different point of view.

The first episode will be available this coming Thursday the 23rd of May 2024!

A spokesperson said: “Episode 1 takes us back to the early 90's when Marie Byrne one of the founders of the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group (Dyslexia Gibraltar) started to find out about her son's Dyslexia and what Dyslexia is etc. We speak to her and her son about her journey of discovery and the charity's early days.

“Big thanks to Piranha Designs sponsor of this episode.

“Come and join us as we find out more about dyslexia in this episode of Why Dyslexia?

“This episode is the first of six, so please follow, share, subscribe and listen to as many as possible.”