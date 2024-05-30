Public Consultation On The Review Of The GRA Code Governing Programmes Concerning News, Political Broadcasts, Elections And Referendums

Written by YGTV Team on 30 May 2024 .

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority has issued a public consultation to review the Code on objectivity, impartiality, accuracy and undue prominence.

A statement from the GRA follows below:

The Code deals with matters relating to news programmes, current affairs programmes, political broadcasts and programmes, and advertising relating to an election or referendum.

In accordance with the provisions of Sections 22 and 23, and Schedule 3 of the Broadcasting Act 2012, the GRA is required to issue codes of practice for the content of programs included in television and radio services in Gibraltar, on matters concerning news, political broadcasts, elections and referendums, and to review the Code from time to time. Central to this role is the adherence to principles of objectivity, impartiality, accuracy, and the avoidance of undue prominence.

The responses to this public consultation will assist the GRA in completing its review of the Code and determine whether any amendments are required, either in general or in response to certain issues raised, ultimately ensuring that the Code remains up to date and fit for purpose. Therefore, the GRA is reaching out to gather valuable input and feedback from as many stakeholders and interested parties as possible.

Public consultation BC03/24 on the review of the Code is available on the GRA website, www.gra.gi.

The GRA welcomes comments from all interested parties on the questions posed in this public consultation. Written comments will be accepted no later than Friday 5th July 2024.

For further information, please send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





