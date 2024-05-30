Minister Feetham Visits Extracover Insurance Company Limited

Written by YGTV Team on 30 May 2024 .

The Minister of Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, recently accepted an invitation to visit Extracover Insurance Company Limited (EICL), a Gibraltar insurance company licensed and regulated by the Financial Services Commission.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The company is part of the Zego group, a technology and data driven insurance business. Mr Feetham took time to talk to the team, listen the company’s plans and in turn explained the Government’s policy in respect of the financial services sector.

Minister Feetham noted that from just 3 employees in 2023, the company will grow to 10 by the end of 2024.

Minister Feetham commented: “I have repeated more often than I can remember that as a matter of Government policywewantto grow the financial sectors in Gibraltar in a safe and secure manner but that there must also be an economic contribution to the jurisdiction and an emphasis on local talent development. I was pleased to have met with Andy and his team as part of my outreach programme.”

Managing Director Andy Wright said: "We were delighted that Minister Feetham took time from his busy schedule to meet the team. The team were inspired by the energy, enthusiasm and passion the Minister has for the financial services sector and Gibraltar. We are excited about our plans for the future and in linewith theMinister’s policy are committed to support the growth of talent with in Gibraltar and make a valuable contribution to the Gibraltar economy. We look forward to continuing to engage with the Government of Gibraltar, our regulator and the wider community."

